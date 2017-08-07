ANAYUMBAYUMBA: S3XY GRACE MSALAME attacked after dumping RAILA for UHURU(LOOK)

Monday, 07 August 2017- Curvaceous media girl Grace Msalame has made a shocking U-turn to pledge her support for Uhuru days after endorsing Raila Odinga.





The single mother of twins had initially warmed up to the Nasa candidate over his promise to set up a welfare kitty for single mothers once elected president.





However, hours to elections, she took to social media to throw her weight behind Uhuru much to the displeasure of her fans.





She wrote: “Because for a long time I have been indecisive, undecided & disappointed! But I took it all to God & as He always does- it started with a personal Heart Check! Coupled with loads of research & I am now keen to see this dispensation finish the Good that it has started & I pray also right their wrongs!





Majority of her fans were disappointed and made it known to her.





Hillary : Just yesterday you endorsed Raila for how he plans to support single mothers like yourself, now you have crossed to the other side and to make matters worse you are bringing God into this. Shame!!





Murila: We don’t want to share in your idiocy, find something else to post.

Joe : Just a hypocrite using the God’s words to support vampires milking Kenyans dry. Urembo mingi akili ndogo. Ama ni sponsor umepata camp ya jubilee?





Ajwang : Wow! So disappointed in you

Whaat! A woman I’ve looked up to for a looong time. …a woman of God. ..Kumbe everybody is just fucked up. ..using the name of God for cover up.





Fridah : Just wondering tho. Do you have to tell us? Why don’t you continue sharing the word of God and stuff you do daily and keep off some matters. Lately the women I thought so highly of have disapointed me. Jubilee or Nasa we all Kenyans. You don’t have to tell us who you vote for. It’s a personal choice





Emmy : And just like that she ceases to be my favourite akwende kabisa.





Janelle: wasn’t this baba en kibaki’s project that the boys took up to claim it’s them from scratch…Msalame thought you were smart than this…





Mercy: Oooh no,am heart broken for sure.The other day we were together on how Baba has a special plan for single mothers,today you’ve changed? Anyway it’s your choice.Am still on NASA till Canaan.



