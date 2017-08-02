Alikuwa anaonja asali! BISHOP in Nyeri busted having S£X with his brother’s pregnant wife (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 -There was drama in Skuta Estate, Nyeri town, after a bishop was caught red handed having s3x with his brother-in-law’s wife.

The randy bishop was busted by his wife and brother-in-law.

“He has been preying on my wife for a very long time and today we had to put an end ti it. Leo tumenbasa(Today we have caught him)" His brother in law identified as Kariuki said.

The s3xually starved bishop was ambushed in the house after his wife and Kariuki set a trap for him.

Mr Kariuki and the bishop’s wife are siblings.

The bishop started defending himself saying that he had gone to pray for Kariuki’s wife but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

He was beaten like a burukenge and taught a lesson he will never forget.



See photos.