AHMEDNASIR reveals the BIG difference between UHURU and RAILA ODINGA supporters

Friday August 4, 2017-

With three days remaining to the August 8th General Election, prominent city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed the difference between Jubilee and NASA supporters.





According to Ahmednasir , for the last five years , NASA and Jubilee supporters have been exchanging blows on the social media but for the last one week Jubilee supporters seems to have retreated and it is only NASA supporters who were boasting on social media.





This is what Ahmednasir asked





“ Why are NASA supporters loud & vociferous on social media while JUBILEE's are silent & stealth?What does this tell/point to?





However, a patriotic Kenyan responded to Ahmednasir's tweet saying the Jubilee supporters retreat was tactical since they want to vote in silence unlike NASA supporters who vote with bravado.





“Jubilee supporters are civilized and peaceful...they want to be heard at the ballot and not on social media,” Alfred Kiprono told Ahmednasir.



