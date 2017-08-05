After raiding NASA tallying center, UHURU now ‘disappears’ RAILA’s ICT foreign experts-They are missing

Saturday August 5, 2017 -The National Super Alliance (NASA) has raised an alarm that its experts on election technology were missing after the yesterday’s raid on NASA tallying Center in Westlands.





Speaking during an interview, Siaya Senator James Orengo claimed that the experts who had been hired by Raila Odinga to help him with the election technology were allegedly arrested by the police officers.





According to Orengo, the officers, including an American, one Canadian and 2 Ghanaians were arrested from their houses where they had been staying since they arrived into the country, and were thrown into the waiting police vehicle and taken to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).





“We don’t know where they are and we fear they could be deported by this Government. They were picked up from the houses,” Orengo said.





NASA is already in consultation with the USA to establish if the coalition’s experts were deported.



