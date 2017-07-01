A message to RAILA’s supporters after UHURU-RUTO took hundreds of body bags to Kisumu hours before elections.

Dear Luo Nyanza, I've just read in the Standard that hundreds of body bags have been taken to Kisumu. These bags are not meant to carry potatoes, they are meant to carry dead bodies to the mortuary.

Please do not die for failing to do simple Addition Mathematics.

One, elections in Kenya are about ethnic numbers and turnout.

Two, assuming that there is 100% turnout Uhuru Kenyatta is assured of 7.9 million from Gema and Kalenjin. Raila, on the other hand has 6.9 million from Luo, Luhyia and Kamba voters.

Three, if you consider that Raila lost Marsabit and Wajir, areas that voted 90% for him in 2013 it gets complicated. If you consider that Raila lost huge chunks of Luhyia voters that voted for him in 2013, it gets complicated. If you consider that the Coast that voted 90% for Raila in 2013 is now a swing zone, it gets complicated. If you consider that top Maasai Kings like Ntimama, Nkaissery and Lowassa all endorsed Uhuru, it gets complicated. If you consider that Isaac Ruto who was supposed to bring 2 m Kalenjin votes took off and cannot even attend a NASA rally, it gets complicated.

From the above, you can clearly see that the chances of Raila winning in a Free and Fair election are 0%.

I know Raila knows this. That is why he has been preparing you with "rigging" cries, so that he can remain relevant after losing.

Please do not waste your blood fighting a lost cause.

You can save your lives by simply doing simple addition. Even a Std 2 baby can do the addition for you, in all ways, there is no way Raila can win.

Let those body bags remain unused by simply doing addition and substraction.

BY GORDON OPIYO.