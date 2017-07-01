YVONNE CHAKA CHAKA sheds tears after witnessing the jigger menace in Kenya - PHOTOs

YVONNE CHAKA CHAKA sheds tears after witnessing the jigger menace in Kenya - PHOTOsEditor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 05:42
She joined a team of volunteers to attend to children affected with jiggers at Isumba village in Vihiga County on July 16, 2017.
Yvonne, who received the International Global Good Star and Power Award at 2017 BET Awards last month, broke into tears when she came face to face with the jiggers menace.
Through her organization, Princess Of Africa Foundation, they treated hundreds of victims and gave out shoes.
