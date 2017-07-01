Young man commits suicide after talking about his death on facebook and people thought he was joking (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 10:57
Thursday, 27 July 2017 - A young man identified as Mpanjilwa Mulwanda has committed suicide after hinting about his death on facebook.
His dead body was found hanging on a tree after committing suicide.
His friends on facebook jokingly encouraged him to kill himself not knowing that he was serious about it.
He is alleged to be a member of a cult.
Before his death, he posted a photo of himself and a rope hanging around his neck.
