Young man commits suicide after talking about his death on facebook and people thought he was joking (PHOTOs).

Thursday, 27 July 2017 - A young man identified as Mpanjilwa Mulwanda has committed suicide after hinting about his death on facebook.

His dead body was found hanging on a tree after committing suicide.

His friends on facebook jokingly encouraged him to kill himself not knowing that he was serious about it.

He is alleged to be a member of a cult.

Before his death, he posted a photo of himself and a rope hanging around his neck.

