You’ll hate UHURU/ RUTO after this as RAILA reveals how they were bribed with 130 billion by China

..benefit Uhuru/Ruto and some individuals in Jubilee Government who are working with graft cartels at the expense of Kenyans,” Raila said.





At the same time, the former PM maintained the SGR project was his baby.





He also warned Uhuru/ Ruto to stop taking credit for it even after swindling Kenyans through it.





“SGR is our baby.”



“We started it with President Kibaki but Jubilee hijacked it and inflated the price to benefit from it corruptly,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



