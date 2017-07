You will hate all POLITICIANS after reading this, this is a message every Kenyan should read.

When you abuse me because am a Luhya, Wetangula doesn't know how I eat,



When you abuse me because am a kamba, Kalonzo doesn't know how I pay rent



When you abuse me because am a kalenjin, Ruto doesn't know how I go to clinic



When you abuse me because am a Kikuyu, Uhuru doesn't know how I sleep on the streets nikiwa stranded



When you abuse me because am a Luo Raila doesn't know how I slept hungry





We always assist each other down here as common mwananchi.



Nikikosa kibiriti nitabisha kwa wanyonyi



Nikikosa rent nitaomba musyoka deni



Nikikosa dawa nitaenda chemist ya Kimutai



Nikikosa pakulala…