You KIKUYUs, stop your arrogance and respect RAILA ODINGA – KHALWALE tells Mt. Kenya mafia

Thursday July 20, 2017 - Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has told members of the Kikuyu community who are calling for the retirement of NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to cut their arrogance and respect the opposition chief.





Over the last one year, Kikuyu leaders led President Uhuru Kenyatta have been calling for the retirement of Raila claiming that he is a political fossil.





But Khalwale said Raila is not as old as Kibaki was when he..



