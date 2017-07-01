You are cowards - JUNET MOHAMED tells UHURU/ RUTO after his arrest (Full Statement)

I wish to express my dissatisfaction over my arrest by the Jubilee administration.





The action was cowardice and highly regrettable.As former British Prime Minister aptly put it, “The price of greatness is responsibility” I want to assure whoever gave the fiat for my arrest that I cannot be cowed by such barbarous doings. Get it straight that no amount of intimidation will make me eschew fighting for the redemption of my beloved country.





The state of our nation is exacerbating by the day.It saddens me to say but our country is bleeding from all openings.It is bleeding from the mouth. It is bleeding from the nose. In fact, it is bleeding from the anus.This nation is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).





Leaders in this administration have stolen everything.They have killed all institutions.The only institutions that they have spared are their families.I will not keep quiet until we are out of the woods.





The worsening state of…



