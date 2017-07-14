Witchcraft is real! See what this bar owner in Nyeri is using to keep thieves at bay (PHOTOs)

Friday, 14 July 2017 - A bar owner in Nyeri is the talk of the town after resorting to a bizarre method of safeguarding his premises.





The man, who owns a bar in Mathira Constituency, resorted to witchcraft after his bar was broken into several times.





He sought the services of a renowned witchdoctor in Meru who gave him a cockerel which has been perched atop his bar since Saturday, 8th July.





The cockerel has been circling the roof in a clockwise direction and it does not eat with the thieves expected to come out of hiding in seven days.





According to the bar owner, once the cockerel dies the thieves would suffer the same fate unless they return the stolen items.





Residents are now keenly waiting for Sunday to find out what will happen to the thieves.





See photos in the next page.



