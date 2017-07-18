WILLY PAUL forced to delete this post from Facebook after ruthless fans went ham on him (LOOK)

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - Controversial gospel singer, Willy Paul, has been forced to pull down a Facebook post after a negative comment from a fan.

Willy Paul had taken to Facebook to brag about a new gadget he supposedly bought for his mum.

He wrote:

“Relaxing home after buying my mum a Samsung edge 8. God keep blessing me and my fans. Call me Pozze mtotto wa Salome.”

