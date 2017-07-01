Will I ever find true love? Kenyan bachelor in his 40s cries and begs LADIES for love.Entertainment News, Featured Articles 17:50
Tuesday, 25 July 2017 - Desperate times call for desperate measures.
There’s this senior Kenyan bachelor who is desperately looking for love on social media.
He has realized that he is aging and no lady loves him.
This is how he begged for love on social media.
“Will is ever find true love?
Will i ever meet my soulmate?
When will i meet a lady who loves me for…
Page 1 2