Wife of KDF officer narrates how UHURU let her husband die like a dog, Painful and disturbing

Sunday, July 30, 2017-A wife of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer has narrated how her husband died like a dog in Somalia during the El Adde attack in Somali.
He was among the officers who died after being ambushed by Al-Shabaab terrorists.
“The only thing I will remember about this Uhuru’s regime is denying my daughter Cindy the right to ever know her father. Yes, he was forced to die in a foreign land. “ She painfully narrated.
According to her, Uhuru doesn’t care about our security forces.
He was busy campaigning in Coast as KDF officers were being slaughtered like dogs.
Here’s a post by the KDF officer’s wife that has gone viral.
