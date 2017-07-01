Why was KURIA allowed to interfere with evidence when CHRIS MUSANDO's car was found in Roysambu?

If the police wants to find the "missing" IEBC ICT Manager then must first bring Moses Kuria to book.

In this photo I can see Moses Kuria and guy on the right. If you dig deep the guy has a combat jacket which suggest that he is an officer.

But does he look like one? An officer with his mouth wide open looking at intruder (Moses Kuria) as he touch the evidence.

Who is allowed to touch evidence without permission from CID?

The car isn't barricaded, so when finger prints will be obtain from it, the one for Moses Kuria must also be taken.

In this case, Moses Kuria and the guy on the right are number one suspects.





Via Puot Tap Riak