Who knows this LADY from Kisumu? There’s a damaging expose on her that’s going round (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 07:37
Thursday, 20 July 2017 - Is someone spoiling the name of this voluptuous Kisumu woman or it’s true that she spreading her legs to every Tom, Dick and Harry.
We came across an expose on her in a popular Telegram Channel.
She is alleged to be dishing out her “Nunu” freely.
Who knows her?
This is how she was exposed.
See her photos in the next page
Page 1 2