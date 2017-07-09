Where NKAISERRY last visited before he died- Did someone poison “The General”??

Sunday July 9, 2017 -Detectives from Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Saturday visited the last hotel where the late Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaissery, visited before he collapsed and died at his home in Karen on Friday.





Nkaissery, who was a fitness enthusiast, visited the hotel inside Bomas of Kenya an hour before he collapsed at his home.





According to the lead detective, the authorities are also questioning people who were with Nkaissery at the hotel on Friday 9.30 pm.





The police investigations came hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered CID and other forensic experts to establish the cause of Nkaissery death.





Meanwhile , Doctors at Karen hospital have ruled heart attack as the possible cause of Nkaissery’s death saying he arrived at the hospital while already dead.





According to his friends, Nkaissery was fit and he never complained of any health problems.





This may now corroborate the remarks by renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, who said Nkaissery was assassinated.





“ Death of Nkaissery DOES NOT ADD UP. Security Ministers DO NOT DIE 30 days to ELECTION. They are NOT ALLOWED to DIE. It is an Assassination,” Mutahi wrote on Twitter.





