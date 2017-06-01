What will happen now that Jubilee’s G.G KARIUKI is dead? Is MAINA NJENGA the next Laikipia Senator?

..ailing for some time now and has left us.”





“We have been at the hospital for one week and it was only yesterday that he died in our presence." said Peter Thomi, the Githagi Ward MCA.





Kariuki has served his people of Laikipia in different capacities since 1969 and has served in all post independence regimes.





He becomes the fourth Senator to die in the current Senate after Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni), Otieno Kajwang (Homa Bay) and Juma Boy (Kwale).





May his soul rest in eternal peace.





