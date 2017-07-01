What State House said over RAILA ODINGA’s rigging claims and that UHURU will reject poll results.

Thursday July 13, 2017 - State House has denied claims by opposition leader, Raila Odinga, that President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration was preparing to manipulate the election.





In a statement on Thursday , State House spokesman, Manoah Esipisu, said claims that there is a strategy to manipulate the elections amounts to, "an inciteful and reckless conspiracy to jeopardise public faith in institutions and democratic processes".





Esipisu reiterated that President Uhuru Kenyatta's stand is that he will..



