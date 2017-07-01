What SONKO plans to do in Nairobi in the first 100 days that has scared KIDERO - This is a game changer

Monday July 24, 2017 - Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko has promised to fix all problems be-devilling Nairobi City within his first 100 days if elected Governor on the 8th of August.





In a seven-point manifesto launched yesterday, Sonko together with his running mate, Polycarp Igathe, promised reforms targeting traffic jams, water shortages, poor housing and sanitation within the first 100 days.





Others include education, settlement, health, environment, jobs and..



