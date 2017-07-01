What SONKO plans to do in Nairobi in the first 100 days that has scared KIDERO - This is a game changer

...social inclusion.





The duo also vowed to reverse some programmes started by Governor Evans Kidero, among them the e-payment system - Jambo Pay.





The Nairobi Senator also promised to revoke all irregular and illegal contracts awarded by Kidero as part of his plans to dismantle corruption cartels at the City Hall.





“Through relevant Government bodies, we will seek to recover assets and funds that have been misappropriated by the officials of the current County Government,” Sonko said.





The Kenya DAILY POST



