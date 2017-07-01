What really happened at KICC that led ROTICH and MOHAMMED to Nairobi Hospital for Cholera?

Monday July 17, 2017 - Two Cabinet Secretaries were among 70 people who were rushed to different hospitals in Nairobi over Cholera outbreak.





The 70 were amongst delegates who attended an expo at Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) that was graced by Industrialization Cabinet Secretary, Adan Mohamed, and Treasury CS, Henry Rotich.





A highly-placed source at the Nairobi Hospital said Rotich was rushed there at...



