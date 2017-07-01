What really happened at KICC that led ROTICH and MOHAMMED to Nairobi Hospital for Cholera?

..midday on Friday after reporting he had diarrhoea.





Also admitted at Nairobi Hospital was NTV journalist, Robert Gichira, who was covering the expo that kicked off on Wednesday .





Kenyatta National Hospital spokesman, Simon Ithai, told journalists that several people are still admitted there with the disease but could not confirm where the cases were initially reported.





"We are working on a detailed report to know the origin of the cases," Ithai said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



