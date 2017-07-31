What MUSANDO told Citizen TV concerning August 8th Elections before poachers of men killed him.

Monday, July 31, 2017 - IEBC’s ICT Manager, Chris Musando, assured Kenyans that he was doing everything possible to make August 8 th Elections free and fair before he was brutally murdered.

Musando, who was filling in for IEBC director of ICT, James Muhati, who was sent on a 30 day compulsory leave for failing to cooperate with the audit department, had an interview with Citizen TV where put it clear that no one will be able to rig the hotly contested August 8 th Election.

According to sources close to IEBC commission, Musando was a man of integrity who was dedicated to his work.

It was very hard to compromise him.

He helped seal loopholes that were associated with BVR kits.

He was one of the brains behind the hackerproof KIEMS(Kenya Integrated Elections Management System) that was meant to shut down ghost voting completely.

Being the commission’s ICT Manager, he is the one who knew where IEBC servers are.

Here are tweets of his interview with Citizen TV where he assured Kenyans that no one will rig the August 8 th Elections.

This man was dedicated to his work.