What MILLIE ODHIAMBO said after UHURU opened Sh 1.5 billion bridge in Mbita - Jealousy will kill her!Politics 05:28
Friday July 14, 2017 - Mbita MP, Millie Odhiambo, has hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta for opening a Sh 1.5 billion bridge that connected Mbita and Rusinga Island.
On Wednesday, Uhuru who was accompanied by his deputy, William Ruto, launched the bridge that will open trade between Mbita and Rusinga Island.
Millie has however alleged that the bridge is not a Jubilee project since it had been started by the previous Government.
The Mbita legislator noted the..
Page 1 2