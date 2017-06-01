What MATIANGI said after a KAA security supervisor was sacked for stopping him from jumping the queue.

Monday, 3 July 2017 - Education Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has dismissed reports from some sections of the media that he was behind the sacking of Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Security Supervisor, Daisy Cherogony.





Last month, Cherogony was sacked by KAA for an alleged altercation with Matiangi in April.





Daisy Cherogony reportedly refused to allow Matiangi and his security team to proceed into the airport without going through the screening procedures.





She sued for wrongful dismissal and..



