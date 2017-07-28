What happened in Uganda’s parliament during MUSEVENI’s speech is just unbelievable - VIDEO

Friday, July 28, 2017 - This is Uganda’s parliament when long serving President, Yoweri Museveni, was addressing them.





The entire assembly went to slumber land and even Museveni himself, would have been asleep too only that he was the one delivering the speech.





This is crazy as the ruthless reporter put it, "Those are grandfathers, who should for the few hours they're awake, be playing with their grandchildren"





Mark you, Museveni is reportedly keen to change the constitution and remove Presidential term limits.





Watch the video below.



