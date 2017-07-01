What happened in one of Nairobi’s downtown clubs on Wednesday night as some of you slept (PHOTOs)

, , 07:12

Thursday, 27 July 2017 - As some of you were warming their beds on Wednesday night, thirsty men were feasting their eyes on s3xy ladies doing their thing at the famous L!dd@s Club in downtown Nairobi.

And the place was transformed into Sodom and Gomorrah.

We have a few photos to show you what was happening.

Check this out in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno