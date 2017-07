Monday July 17, 2017 - Elgeyo Marakwet Governor, Alex Tolgos, has assured NASA presidential flag bearer, Raila Odinga, of his safety during campaigns in the County. - Elgeyo Marakwet Governor, Alex Tolgos, has assured NASA presidential flag bearer, Raila Odinga, of his safety during campaigns in the County.





on Saturday . Raila, who is also the ODM party leader, was expected to campaign in Tot and Kapsowar in Elgeyo Marakwet





However, the rally was cancelled to allow the NASA candidate to..