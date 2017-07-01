We will not heckle you despite us supporting UHURU/ RUTO, Marakwet residents tell RAILA ODINGA.

...attend the burial of former Interior CS, Joseph Nkaissery, in Kajiado.





Speaking on Saturday , Tolgos said Marakwet youths will not disrupt the ODM leader's meetings as was witnessed in Kabarnet and Thika last week.





“Let us give Raila time to talk to us when he comes to Elgeyo Marakwet,” said Tolgos.





"What we know is that he will not get votes here because we have decided to give President Uhuru Kenyatta a second term," Tolgos added.





The County boss concluded by saying Raila Odinga campaigned in the area in 2013 but people still voted for UhuRuto.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



