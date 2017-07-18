We will jail all corrupt Governors and State officers after me and RUTO win in August - UHURU vows.Politics 05:02
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has said Governors implicated in corruption will be jailed once Jubilee Party retains power in August.
Speaking in Mariakani, Kilifi County on Monday, Uhuru said Governors like Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, will rot in jail for squandering public money.
Uhuru claimed Kingi failed to utilise more than Sh40 billion allocated to..
