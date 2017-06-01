We will hold UHURU/ RUTO responsible if RAILA ODINGA dies! They are trailing him - ORENGO says

Wednesday July 5, 2017 - Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has claimed that there are 8 Administration Police officers who are following National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, everywhere he goes.





Addressing a Press Conference in Nairobi on Tuesday , Orengo asked the Government to explain to Kenyans the 'purpose and mission' of 60 AP officers who have been undergoing military training at Katulo in Wajir County.





The vocal Senator said among the...



