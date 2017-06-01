We will hold UHURU/ RUTO responsible if RAILA ODINGA dies! They are trailing him - ORENGO says

...the 60 AP officers, some have been trailing Raila, his running mate and Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula and CCM’s Isaac Rutto in campaigns.





“Yesterday [ Monday ], eight of the 60 were released from the fields in Wajir to Nairobi and relocated to Kiambu on an unspecified mission.”



“We are particularly concerned that the hurried release of the eight officers to Kiambu on unspecified mission coincided with the release of the programme of Odinga’s visit to Kiambu today [yesterday],” said Orengo.





Orengo said the AP officers started training at Kahawa Barracks before they relocated to Wajir County for specialized training.





