We will defend our Commander In Chief, UHURU, to death! - KDF vows after RAILA’s rigging rants.

..challenges which only he knows.”





“There are a full-scale mobilisation and training of the Police, Kenya Wildlife Service wardens, Kenya Forest Service wardens, Prison wardens and the Army at a scale that only exists in dictatorships where the Constitution is overthrown and the President rules by force." Raila said on Tuesday .





Now KDF soldiers have said they respect the Kenyan constitution but they first respect their Commander in Chief, Uhuru Kenyatta.





The soldiers, who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity, said Raila should respect the military if he wants them to respect him after he wins the Presidency in August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



