We will chase KIKUYUs out of Eldoret during the August 8 elections – MANDAGO’s goons spread leaflets.

Tuesday July 25, 2017 - The Government has deployed security forces in Eldoret after hate leaflets were circulated warning the Kikuyu community of evictions if they will not leave the city before August 8 th General Elections.





The leaflets, with Kiswahili messages were distributed on Monday in Bahati, Mwitiriria and Cyrus Estates, where many members of the Kikuyu community live.





Uasin Gishu County Commissioner, Abdi Hassan, said CID officers were sent to look into the distribution that is aimed at causing panic ahead of…



