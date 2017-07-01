We will chase KIKUYUs out of Eldoret during the August 8 elections – MANDAGO’s goons spread leaflets.

…the August 8 th General Election.





“We are already on the ground.”





“Residents should not be worried as the Government will provide adequate security before, during and after the elections," Hassan said.





Hassan also said police will conduct patrols in strategic areas to increase chances of arresting the culprits.





Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno has condemned the leaflets.





Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and his rival, Bundotich Kiprop aka Buzeki, have pointed fingers at each other over the circulation of the leaflets.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



