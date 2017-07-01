We will announce RAILA ODINGA as the fifth President of Kenya if IEBC delays - ORENGO swears

Friday July 14, 2017 - Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has said the NASA coalition will announce its tallied presidential results if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) delays in announcing the results.





Speaking during campaign rallies in Gem and Alego/ Usonga Constituencies on Wednesday , Orengo said the law does not direct the opposition to wait for the IEBC results to make known its tallied version.





Orengo said NASA will give its agents high-tech phones for...



