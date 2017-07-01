We take you inside DIAMOND PLATNUMZ’s multi-million apartment in Nairobi (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - Tanzanian heartthrob, Diamond Platinumz, has acquired this exquisite apartment in the city under the sun.





Diamond has been venturing into new businesses besides music where he owns one of the biggest recording labels in East Africa.





He recently launched his Chibu perfume and Diamond Karanga (nuts) and now he has added an apartment in Kenya to his growing empire.





Diamond, who also owns an apartment in South Africa, has given his fans a sneak peak of the apartment and it is exquisite.





Watch the video below.



