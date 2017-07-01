We cannot announce Presidential results in 7 hours - IEBC admits it’s not ready and RAILA can’t take it

Wednesday July 19, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said that it will not be able to declare Presidential results within seven hours after closure of the polling stations.





The commission told Kisumu High Court that it won’t manage to announce the Presidential results in 7 hours due to the high number of polling stations with varying number of registered voters and the unforeseen challenges that may arise from one polling station to another.





The commission was responding to an application by three voters seeking to have the IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, forced to declare Presidential results within 7 hours to avert poll chaos.





Titus Alila, Jackline Otieno and Francis Ogada moved to court to compel IEBC to give provisional results within 7 hours saying the seven days allowed by the Constitution was long thus a recipe for anxiety and eventually chaos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST