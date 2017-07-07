We better vote for a DOG than JUBILEE – KALONZO MUSYOKA's man says

Friday July 7, 2017- Kamba community will better vote for a dog in August than Jubilee government, Kitui Governor, Julius Malombe, has said.





Speaking in Mwingi on Thursday, Malombe who is a close confidante of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka also dismissed reports from some sections of the media that Jubilee is making inroads in Kitui County.





He said that the Kamba community will not be hoodwinked by last minute goodies to the community by the Jubilee administration, insisting that Uhuru has already failed in delivering on his key pledges to the electorate in the run up to the 2013 general election.





Malombe further called for the entire Kamba community to rally behind the Opposition coalition NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga during the forthcoming polls, noting that their interests are best represented in the outfit.





"Don't fall for bait. Let Jubilee use them but make sure we maintain our stands on the general election," Malombe said





"We cannot be used like that. Kalonzo is the only Kamba saviour and we should make sure he gets the top seat," Malombe added.



