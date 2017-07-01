We are ready for RAILA ODINGA and his goons o 8th of August - Police now say after meeting in Nairobi

We are ready for RAILA ODINGA and his goons o 8th of August - Police now say after meeting in Nairobi00:00
...the August 8th elections.
The meeting came in the wake of fears of violence over various unaddressed issues in the country.
Speaking after the meeting, the security chiefs said they had filled all the gaps and threats in their respective areas and were ready for Raila Odinga and his goons.
“Each of the commanders presented their perceived problems and strengths and we addressed them,” said one of the officials.
The Kenyan DAILY POST