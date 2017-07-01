WAYNE ROONEY arrives in Tanzania ahead of Everton’s clash with the mighty GOR MAHIA (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, 12 July 2017 - Decorated English footballer, Wayne Rooney, has landed in Tanzania ahead of the much anticipated Sportpesa Super Cup clash with Kenyan giants, Gor Mahia.





The 31-year old, who recently rejoined the Toffees from Manchester United, is among a star-studded Everton side that was received by Tanzanian Sports Minister, Harrison Mwakyembe.





K’ogalo arrived in Tanzania on Tuesday. The game will be played at the 60,000 capacity Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.





See photos in the next page.



