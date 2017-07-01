Watch RAILA comparing MATIANG’I to a dog, Claims he is UHURU’s dog (VIDEO).

Thursday, July 27, 2017 - NASA flag bearer, Raila Odinga, claims that Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, is being used by the Jubilee Government to do dirty work ahead of August 8th Election.





According to Raila, Matiang’i is being used like a dog by Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.





"ukitaka kujua mwenye umbwa ninani chapa umbwa alafu mwenye umbwa atatoka” He said during a recent press conference.





Raila told Matiang’i to concentrate on his work as a Minister and avoid being used by Jubilee to threaten the opposition.





Watch video as Raila warns Matiang’i.



