Was her account hacked? Popular S3XY actress posts N@K#D PHOTOs on Instragram (18+)

Wednesday, 12 July 2017 - Popular Nollywood actress, Christabel Ekeh, has left tongues wagging after sharing her nud3s on Instagram.





The photos show the s3xy actress doing yoga and the words “F**k U” written on her bare back.





While they have since been pulled down, it is not clear whether her Instagram was hacked or she deliberately shared the raunchy photos to boost her dwindling career.





Check the crazy photos in the next page



