WAMALWA says RAILA ODINGA is a patented loser - UHURU will beat him easily on August 8th!

Friday July 14, 2017 - Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, has termed NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, as a serial loser who does not deserve the Luhya community’s vote in August.





Speaking on Wednesday in Bungoma, Wamalwa claimed that Raila Odinga will need a miracle to beat President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





“He was beaten in 2007 and 2013.”





“It will be a miracle for him to unseat the Jubilee government, let him prepare for a...



