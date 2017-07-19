WAIGURU has been having S£X with UHURU - NGATIA says and calls her useless big fat assed woman (VIDEO).

Wednesday, 19 July 2017 - Kenya Red Alliance Chairman, Martin Ngatia, has hurled insults at former Devolution Cabinet, Ann Waiguru, who is eyeing the Kirinyaga Gubenatorial seat.





Ngatia, who claims to be championing for the rights of Kenyans although he is in Sweden where he went to hide during the Moi era, says that Waiguru shouldn’t hold any public office.





He called her a big fat assed woman who has been having s3x with President Uhuru Kenyatta and linked her to the theft of massive public funds.





Ngatia told Kirinyaga people not to elect Waiguru because she is a big thief.





Listen to this video as Ngatia skins Waiguru alive.



