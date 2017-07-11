VIDEO-This parody of the Nairobi gubernatorial debate will leave you in stitches-This is madness!

Tuesday, July 11, 2017- This re-enactment of the Nairobi gubernatorial debate is comedy at its best.

In the debate that was hosted by KTN, Independent candidate, Miguna Miguna, had a field day with his hilarious and often below-the-belt one liners.

Miguna however met his match in Senator Sonko who dared him to remove his cap which according to Sonko is used to cover a scar Miguna sustained while stealing.

