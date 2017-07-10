VIDEO: The moment PILOT tells shaken PASSENGERS to say a PRAYER during mid-air scare.

Monday, 10 July 2017- The pilot of an AirAsia X plane bound for Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia told passengers to say a prayer after the plane started shaking violently while in the air.





The plane carrying 400 passengers was forced to turn back to the Australian city of Perth on Sunday after what was described by the airline as a technical issue.





One of the passengers told ABC News: “It was literally like you were sitting on top of a washing machine. The whole thing was going. We could see the engine out the window which was really shaking on the wing.”





