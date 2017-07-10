VIDEO: Man Utd’s PAUL POGBA pushes female reporter into swimming pool after interview.

Monday, July 10, 2017- The female reporter for ESPN got more than she bargained for when she interviewed Paul Pogba and United’s new signing, Romelu Lukaku at their LA apartment.





After the interview, she dared the players for a game of rock-paper-scissors where the loser would have to be shoved into the pool.





The lady by the name Alexis Nunes lost and Pogba gave her one hell of a shove into the pool.





However, it seems she took the prank in fairly good spirits as Pogba and Lukaku enjoyed every moment.





Watch the video below.



